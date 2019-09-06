Naval Medical Center in Camp Lejeune provides care to 32 patients during Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune staff maintained operations during Hurricane Dorian.

NMCCL and its Branch Medical Clinics suffered minimal damage from Hurricane Dorian.

More than 450 essential personnel staffed NMCCL during the course of the storm; NMCCL provided 17 personnel to aide storm shelters aboard Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

NMCCL also sheltered 185 essential staff family members and high-risk expectant mothers plus their immediate family members.

Medical personnel provided care to 32 patients throughout the duration of Hurricane Dorian.

JNMCCL sheltered dogs and cats of essential personnel and patients staying at NMCCL.

More than 53 pets stayed in the Medical Center “pet room” on the First Deck.

Basic necessities such as food, water, and electricity were maintained throughout the storm.

NMCCL suffered no major loss of power, only documenting a few power fluctuations.

As of noon on Thursday, the Galley team served 840 meals to staff and guests.

NMCCL facilities and safety crews have been assessing storm damage to the main Medical Center and Branch Medical Clinics, finding minimal wind damage and a few water leaks which are already being repaired.

NMCCL Commanding Officer CAPT Jeff Timby commended the Medical Center staff members for their storm preparations and calm control of operations in the course of Hurricane Dorian:

“The Medical Center staff worked extremely hard to best ensure the safety and care of our patients and those sheltering with us. I encourage all patients and personnel to be safe when traveling home; debris and flooded roadways may still be present and create unexpected driving hazards. Most storm-related injuries occur after the storm. Use safety measures when assessing your home and property. NMCCL is honored that patients and staff entrusted us with their care during Hurricane Dorian.