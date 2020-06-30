Navy, Marine Corps civilians recognized for installation hurricane recovery Efforts

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – U.S. Marines and civilians attend an awards ceremony at the Public Works Office on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2020. Three MCB Camp Lejeune civilians received the Department of the Navy Commendation for Meritorious Civilian Service for their efforts in coordinating a multibillion dollar restoration and construction program in the wake of Hurricane Florence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Three civilians were recognized for their exceptional performance in coordinating a multibillion-dollar restoration and construction program in the wake of Hurricane Florence on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Thomas Burton and Neal Paul, both with the installation’s public works division and Megan Hislop with Naval Facilities Command (NAVFAC) Office in Charge of Construction-Florence were each presented with the Department of the Navy Commendation for Meritorious Civilian Service by the Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East – Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Since Hurricane Florence caused significant damage to Marine Corps installations in North Carolina in September 2018, this highly talented trio’s efforts have contributed immensely to the completed and ongoing repairs of 378 roofs, over 400 facilities that support the II Marine Expeditionary Force and 350 miles of training roads, including culvert and bridge repairs across MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

Burton, director of the design branch, coordinated the bidding process with NAVFAC and provided the groundwork for tracking progress and success. He also led the design, direction, and execution of 44 architectural and engineering design contacts leading to $1.6 billion in construction for 1,200 facilities.

Hislop, acquisition division director, played an invaluable role in advance of the storm that enabled high-voltage line crews and debris removal personnel to be on hand, giving the installation 90% power within 24 hours of the storm passing. She also directed 65 contract actions within 15 months totaling more than $789 million for immediate storm recovery efforts.

Paul, deputy public works officer, managed a team of 350 engineers directly following the storm to clear roads, restore power, conduct facility damage assessments, and complete dry-in and dry-out procedures for nearly 400 buildings. He used innovative solutions to bundle projects and use the existing Utilities Energy Savings Contract already in place.

The unwavering and relentless support and dedication of these three civilians gave installation leaders the ability to advocate Congress for $1.6 billion in supplemental sustainment funding and $1.5 billion in additional military construction funding specifically to support Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.