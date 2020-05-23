NBA in talks with Disney to restart season Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in July

Generic view of a Spalding NBA basketball dropping into the hoop during the FIBA European Basketball Championship on 25 June 1989 at the Dom Sportova in Zagreb, Yugoslavia. (Photo by Gray Mortimore/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The NBA released a statement Saturday, saying they are in talks with The Walt Disney Company to restart the 2019-2020 NBA season at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in late July.

The full statement reads:

“The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing,” said Bass. “Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place.”