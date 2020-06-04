NBPD: Arrest Made in Memorial Day shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Police Department has made an arrest for a shooting that occurred on Memorial Day.

On Monday, May 25 at approximately 5:57 a.m., 30year old Javarsha Minor, 30, of New Bern arrived at CarolinaEast Medical Center suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Officials said Minor refused to cooperate with the investigation and was treated and released from the hospital.

During the investigation, it was discovered Minor had been involved in altercation in the 1200 block of Broad Street and threatened others with a fire arm which led to an exchange of gunfie.

A search warrant was served on Minor’s residence at 6:00 a.m. on May 29 and a handgun, ammunition and marijuana were located.

Minor was taken into custody in Charlotte, NC by members of the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, carrying a concealed gun, discharging a weapon into moving vehicle, communicating threats, discharging a firearm in the city limits and injury to personal property.

He is in jail in Mecklenburg County.