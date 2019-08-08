NBPD investigate shooting, victim released from hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a shooting after responding in reference to a gunshot victim at a hospital in New Bern.

On Thursday at 12:55 p.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to CarolinaEast Medical Center, in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, police discovered that Harry K. Brown, 42, of New Bern, had sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Brown was treated and released.

The location of the crime has not been determined.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information contact police at (252) 633-2020, the TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141.