NBPD investigating comments made by New Bern Police officer on social media

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Police Department is investigating comments made by a New Bern police officer on social media, and officials said this matter has been turned over to Professional Standards for review.

Chief Toussaint E. Summers, Jr. of the New Bern Police Department released the following statement:

“The New Bern Police Department has received complaints/concerns from the community regarding particular comments made by an Officer of the New Bern Police Department. Many have received individual correspondence from me advising this matter. The New Bern Police Department adheres to a body of standards deemed essential to the protection of life, health, and safety, and rights of citizens. “

No further information has been released at this time.