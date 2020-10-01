NBPD investigating crash involving motorcycle

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.

On Wednesday, September 30 at approximately 3:48 p.m., NBPD responded to the area of Neuse Boulevard. and Peace Road in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Michael R. Miller, 54 years old of New Bern, was driving a 2007 International truck, traveling east on Neuse Boulevard in the right lane attempting to make a right tum into a parking lot.

Robert A. Schutta, 62 years old of New Bern, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson traveling east on Neuse Boulevard also in the right lane.

The motorcycle operator attempted to stop, lost control, and collided with the truck.

It was determined the truck had no brake lights, and Miller was charged with improper equipment.

Schutta was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries sustained during the collision.

If you have any information regarding the collision, contact Officer J. Rowe at (252) 672-4277.