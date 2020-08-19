NBPD: Man arrested in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a shooting reported in New Bern on August 13.

At 5:02 p.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Pembroke Avenue about shots being fired.

The investigation revealed there was an ongoing dispute between two individuals and one person produced a firearm and began shooting at the other.

No injuries were reported.

Warrants were obtained charging Rodney Lamont Pender Jr., 24, of New Bern with discharging a weapon into occupied property and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Pender was taken into custody the following day and was sent to the Craven County Jail with a $100,000 bond.