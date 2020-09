NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Police Department is seeking information on the anniversary of a 1990 homicide.

On September 4, 1990, officers responded to the Cedar Grove Cemetery in reference to the death of Curry Spivey, 16 years of age.

NBPD says, “Though years have passed, the department remains committed to bringing closure to this case and asks anyone with information to please contact police.”