PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be making a stop in Washington County on Thursday.

Washington County Town Clerk and Administrative Assistant Julie J. Bennett said Stein will in Plymouth from 4:30-5:30 at the Washington County Commissioners Rooms, located at 116 Adams St. He will be visiting to learn and discuss how Washington, Tyrrell, and Martin counties will be using the funds they will get as part of the national opioid settlement.

CLICK HERE for a county-by-count breakdown of where the money will go.

North Carolina is getting $750 million of the $26 billion settlement. Bennett said Washington County is expected to get about $500,000 while Martin County will get around $1.5 million and Tyrrell County will get around $266,000.