NC Aquarium mourns loss of river otter ‘Molly’

ROANOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT)



In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island announced Molly, a female North American River Otter, has died.



NC Aquariums officials said Molly, who had lived at the Roanoke Island aquarium for nearly 18 years, had a seizure on Monday and was under 24-hour supervision.



However, aquarium officials said Molly never regained consciousness in the days after her seizure, and veterinary staff decided to euthanize Molly to prevent her from any possible suffering due to her health issues.



NC Aquariums Husbandry Curator, Kristen Clark, said, “Like all of the animals in our care, quality of life is our highest priority. We all are so devastated to lose Molly, but this was the most humane route to prevent any further discomfort or health problems on her part.”





NC Aquariums Photo of Molly the Otter, via Facebook

According to a news release by NC Aquariums, Molly had a similar seizure in 2017, and a CT scan revealed an unidentifiable mass in her brain. Surgery was deemed too high of a risk for Molly, but she quickly recovered from that seizure and displayed her regular energy and behavior, aquarium officials said.



Molly continued to behave normally, including swimming, eating and participating in enrichment activities, until her latest seizure on July 29, 2019, according to aquarium staff.

Molly came to the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island from the Florida Aquarium in 2001 at less than one year old. Two weeks later, she was introduced to the public to a great response. Her then-caretaker described her as highly energetic and playful – a real “handful.”



At age 18, Molly was considered an elderly otter, because the life expectancy of otters under care is around 18-20 years. In the wild, otters typically only live 9 or 10 years, according to aquarium officials.