NC Aquarium video in contest to win money for sea turtle conservation

PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC (WNCT)

The NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores says it has a video in a nationwide contest, and people can vote for the video to help the aquarium win money to help sea turtles.



In a post on the NC Aquarium at PKS Facebook page, the aquarium said its video is one of ten chosen in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums “Party For the Planet” contest.

People can visit the contest website to view each video and vote for their favorite one.



The AZA says the first-place winner will get a $25,000 donation to a conservation program of the winner’s choosing, while the second-place winner will get a $10,000 donation to a conservation program.



The NC Aquarium at PKS said, if it wins the contest, the money will go to the AZA SAFE North Carolina Sea Turtle Conservation Plan.