RALEIGH, N.C. – Here’s something for those who served our country.

Since Veterans Day is right around the corner, many local places in Eastern North Carolina are looking to give back to local veterans. One of these locations is the North Carolina Aquariums and this special gesture for the family as well.

North Carolina Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Roanoke Island are excited to welcome and thank military families with complimentary admission on Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. The complimentary admission is extended to all veterans, active, reserve or retired of the U.S. military and their dependents.

“Our staff, volunteers and visitors look forward to thanking the many service members, past and present, and their families, at the Aquarium on Veterans Day. We are grateful for the service and sacrifice of these heroes and can’t wait to welcome them as our special guests for the day,” said Maylon White, director of the North Carolina Aquariums.

The Aquariums offer immersive and inspiring opportunities for visitors, from animal encounters to enrichment time—with staff including patriotic salutes during their activities. To facilitate an exceptional experience for military families, the Aquarium is reminding all visitors that advance tickets are required for admission. Holidays and special days sell out quickly at the Aquarium. Visitors are encouraged to plan their trip by reserving tickets at any of three NC Aquariums ahead of their visit:



NCA Fort Fisher

NCA Pine Knoll Shores

NCA Roanoke Island

The Aquariums also remind service members to pack military ID cards for themselves and their family members who qualify for the complimentary admission.