NC Association of County Commissioners releases report to help counties tackle food insecurity

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – “What we found out during the pandemic is that there has been an increase in the number of people that are hungry.”

On Tuesday, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners President Ronnie Smith and his task force looked into the growing food crisis during the pandemic. One of the first things they looked at is the need for food hubs like the ones in Watauga County.

“They partnered with farmers, some of the local growers as well as other organizations, and they came up with a unique opportunity to help local growers get their products to those that need it,” Smith said.

The Food Resiliency Task Force also researched ways to use transit systems to deliver food like McDowell County’s food box delivery service.

“They’ve taken their transit system, rerouted some of their routes and was able to provide food to some of those individuals that are homebound and could not receive food,” he said.

The report also looks into improving food storage, local food councils and how counties can use funds from the American Rescue Plan.

“I really feel that we’re going to make a big impact on reducing food insecurity,” he said.

The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners is recommending this report to all 100 counties. Martin County is applying for a federal grant to provide food box delivery service to people who are homebound.