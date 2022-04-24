RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Agents with North Carolina’s Alcohol Law Enforcement Unit charged more than 250 people Friday night in a series of coordinated actions.

Officials said the charges included alcohol, drug, firearm, driving and gambling offenses.

In addition, police seized six firearms, including an AR-15 rifle illegally possessed by a convicted felon.

“Alcohol use is a factor in many crimes, including violence and dangerous driving,” said Bryan House, Director of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement. “We partner with and educate businesses on responsible alcohol sales to mitigate the negative impacts on our communities.”

Also seized were 77 fake IDs and an illegal distillery, officials said.

Following an ALE investigation in Havelock, the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission rejected ABC permits for a local bar and lounge due to physical assaults by employees, intoxicated patrons leaving the business, and large fights in the parking lot.

Cities involved in the operation included Wilmington, Greenville, Durham, Greensboro, High Point, Charlotte, Boone, Conover, Wilkesboro, Lenoir, Fayetteville, Lumberton, Pembroke, Laurinburg, Lenoir, Biscoe, Yanceyville, Sylva, Cullowhee, and Dillsboro.