NC coronavirus numbers climb Saturday

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT)- New coronavirus cases are reported on Saturday as the total number of infected individuals continues to rise.

According to the NCDHHS, there are currently over 4,312 cases of COVID-19 across the state in 91 counties. 80 of those cases have been fatal.

Currently, the state is reporting 362 hospitalizations related to the virus.

As of Saturday, Dare County reports 13 positive test results for COVID-19. Of those 13 individuals, eight have recovered. The county reports one death.

In Pamlico County, one additional positive case is confirmed, rising its total to six. The newly infected individual is currently in isolation and has been since their test date. The county’s health department is currently investigating who came into close contact with this individual for a period of ten minutes or more. No further information is available at this time.

Craven County reports 23 confirmed positive cases. Of that total, 13 individuals have recovered and are out of isolation.

Seven Craven County COVID-19 cases have been related to out-of-state travel, 13 are from community transmission, and three are a result of direct contact with a previously confirmed individual.

