NC COVID-19 cases spike Saturday, 20 additional deaths reported

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT/WNCN)- The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Saturday an increase of 571 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 8,623 positive cases across 95 counties.

An additional 20 deaths were reported, rising the total to 289.

The number of people hospitalized is now 456, down 21 people from Friday.

Across the state, 105,265 tests have been completed.

Locally in Craven County, health officials report 38 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. 26 of those individuals have recovered and are doing well out of isolation. There are currently eight active cases in the county. Four people are hospitalized.

Pitt County confirms at least 105 positive cases with 62 recoveries.

Onslow County reports 40 cases of COVID-19. Health officials say 32 people have recovered from the virus.

Beaufort County lists 17 confirmed cases of the virus within the county, four are active. 13 people have recovered.

Hyde county reports their first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday. That individual is currently in isolation at their home. The Hyde County Health Department is investigating how that individual contracted the illness. No further information was released at this time.

Stay with 9OYS for the latest information and these numbers continue to change.