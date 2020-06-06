NC COVID-19 UPDATE: Nearly 1,400 new cases reported Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports the state’s highest one day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,370 cases reported.



Other metrics that the state is watching also increased. The percent of tests that were positive climbed to 10 percent. This metric is based only on labs that report electronically to the state.



“These are very concerning numbers. We must protect our loved ones and neighbors by working together. It begins with the three Ws – wearing a face covering, waiting six feet apart and washing hands frequently. It doesn’t stop there. Testing and knowing who has been exposed so they can have the resources and support they need are our tools for slowing the spread of this virus,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.

The weekend spike brings the statewide total to 34,625 cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first tracked in North Carolina. There have been 497,350 completed tests.

In addition, hospitalizations have exceeded 700 for three of the past five days. There are currently 708 people hospitalized on Saturday.

There have been 992 deaths related to complications with the virus.

There are currently more than 5,000 cases reported here in the East.

Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates as these numbers continue to change.