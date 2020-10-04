NC COVID-19 UPDATE: Number of positive cases surpass 216,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP/WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports at least 921 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus on Sunday.

The state reported that 5,310 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 15,488 are in use. 4,668 are either unreported or unstaffed.

As of Sunday, 3,130,783 coronavirus tests have been completed. 5.6% of those tests have been positive. The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 216,886.

3,629 people have succumbed to the virus.

211,403 are molecular positive cases, and 5,483 are antigen positive cases.

As of Monday, Sept. 28, there have been 184,422 people in North Carolina who have recovered (this number is updated every Monday afternoon).