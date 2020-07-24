NC Dept. of Public Safety confirms air conditioning outage at Neuse Correctional Institution

(WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has confirmed an air conditioning outage at Neuse Correctional Institution.

Officials said the air conditioning units are malfunctioning in two housing units at Neuse Correctional Institution.

Maintenance is working to fix the problems.

The time frame on when the issue will be fixed is unknown.

The outage impacts around five dozen offenders in each housing unit, as well as the staff who work in those two housing units.

In the meantime, each impacted cell block now has additional fans, and a cooler filled with ice water is kept in each cell block for the offenders and staff.