NC DHHS issues updates and new guidance in response to COVID-19

TRENTON N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services continues to update and provide guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following are new updates and guidance from NCDHHS to identify and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

: COVID-19 testing is available; however, at this time testing is most important for people that are: 1) seriously ill, such as those in a hospital or in a high-risk setting like a long-term care facility or nursing home, and 2) health care workers and other first responders caring for those with more serious infections. In general, people in non-congregate settings who have mild symptoms compatible with COVID-19 that do not progress do not need testing for COVID-19 and are instructed to stay and recover at home. Migrant Workers and Employers Interim Guidance : As we approach crop season, NCDHHS has developed guidance for migrant farmworkers and their employers on how to protect them during this time. This guidance provides key components needed to create a prevention plan which includes: 1) minimizing the risk for exposure to the virus, 2) early detection of people with symptoms of COVID-19, and 3) caring for individuals with COVID-19 while ensuring that they do not give the infection to someone else. For more information related to migrant farmworkers, please contact the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Agricultural Safety and Health Bureau at 919-707-7820.

According to the CDC, some people are at higher risk of getting very sick with COVID-19. People at high risk should call their doctor if they develop symptoms of fever (100.4 or higher) and cough. They can go back to their normal activities when they can answer YES to all the following questions: Has it been at least 7 days since you first had symptoms? Have you been without a fever for three days (72 hours) without any medicine for fever? Are your other symptoms improved?

Treatment: At this time, no vaccine for COVID-19 is available and no specific treatment for COVID-19 has been approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

Jones County Health Department continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and is closely working with local, state and federal partners to provide the most current guidance and information.

As of today, the Health Department has been notified that 23 Jones County residents have been tested for COVID-19, of which 16 test results were negative and 7 test results are still outstanding.`