NC DPS: Free COVID-19 testing for prisons, community corrections and juvenile justice staff

NORTH CAROLINA, (WNCT) – State employees at adult and juvenile correctional facilities are now able to be tested for COVID19, free of charge.

The state Department of Public Safety is starting this free testing for employees at prisons, community corrections, and juvenile justice centers.

The state has more than 21,000 employees at these facilities.

Now, they can call to schedule a test at their own convenience.

Employees do not need to show COVID-19 symptoms to get a test.

The increased testing will help corrections officials manage their facilities.

“We wanted to try to find a method that was flexible and confidential and offered some privacy for our employees and then to provide that information to our employees so that they know whether they’re positive or not,” says Tim Moose, the Chief Deputy Secretary of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice for NC DPS.

Correctional facilities will continue to follow CDC guidelines on inmate testing and contact tracing.

This free COVID-19 testing is available to the employees of more than 350 work sites, facilities, and offices. You can find out more information here.