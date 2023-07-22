RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following massive damage from a 150-mph tornado this week, North Carolina officials announced Friday that the state’s price gouging law was going into effect.

Nash County and the City of Rocky Mount declared a state of emergency after Wednesday afternoon’s EF3 tornado hit Dortches in Nash County and remained on the ground for 33 minutes before lifting in neighboring Edgecombe County.

“I visited Rocky Mount today and saw firsthand the tornado’s damage and devastation,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a news release. “Rebuilding is difficult enough, so please be on the lookout for scammers trying to rip you off. If you see price gouging, please report it to my office so we can enforce our law.”

The current price gouging law is for the city of Rocky Mount and Nash County, officials said.

In North Carolina, the price gouging law goes into effect when the governor, the legislature, a county, or a city declares a state of emergency.

“Businesses cannot unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from an emergency,” the news release said.

Since 2018, North Carolina has brought 11 lawsuits against 27 defendants under the state’s price gouging law.

The state has obtained 14 settlements totaling $1,080,000 against 25 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price-gouging settlement in the department’s history.