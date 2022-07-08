PONZER, N.C. — The N.C. Forest Service reports the forest fire that broke out last month in Hyde County is 100% contained.

The Ferebee Road fire is now in a holding phase, officials said. Firefighters will shift in that direction over the next couple of weeks. Officials say the constant water flow plus the recent rains helped stop the fire at 1,938 acres consumed. Another .5 inches fell in the area Thursday evening.

“Water flow into the fire area block has reached near-capacity level following successful pumping operations,” officials said. “This holding phase will allow the water necessary time to sit in the block, soaking into the ground.

More than 488 million gallons of water were pumped from New Lake with an additional 136 million coming from Phelps Lake.

“While the fire is fully contained, the potential for continued ground fire and reburn still exists in the center area where water penetration is not as deep,” the N.C. Forest Service said. “Crews will continue to monitor the fire area closely throughout the holding phase.”

The flight restriction remains in place.