HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Forest Service reports the Juniper Road Two fire in Pender County is now at 65% contained. The fire continued to be held at 1,226 acres in size over the past several days.

Officials said crews continue to monitor the weather “as significant heat continues to linger within the fire area.”

“As fire containment continues to increase, certain resources assigned to the incident are beginning to demobilize. NCFS has 81 personnel assigned to the incident with an additional low ground pressure track vehicle being ordered to assist in mop-up operations.”

A flight restriction remains in place. All civilian aircraft are now allowed within five miles of the fire as to allow air support to battle the fire.