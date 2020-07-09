NC GOP holds press conference discussing loss of in person convention

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The North Carolina Republican Party held a press conference at Greenville’s Convention Center Thursday morning.

The topic of discussion was the party’s disagreements with Governor Roy Cooper’s “unilaterally canceling” the NCGOP Convention a mere ten days before the date.

Chairman Michael Whatley and Pitt County Chair leader Gary Weaver spoke on behalf of the NCGOP. Mayor P.J. Connelly and NC State House Rep Perrin Jones MD were also supposed to be in attendance, but sent written statements instead.

While the NCGOP party made the ultimate decision to cancel, they feel Governor Cooper gave them no choice.

NCGOP claims they submitted a plan that involved Governor Cooper’s health recommendations, as well as recommendations from medical experts on the minimum requirements.

The group also spoke on Governor Coopers actions and decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing him of hiding out in a bunker and not seeing any leadership from the Democrat Governor.

Weaver also mentioned how canceling the convention will hurt the Pitt County Economy, stating the event would’ve brought money to hotels, restaurants, and other local businesses.

The convention will now be held virtually on Saturday, July 11th from 12:30-7pm.