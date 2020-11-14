NC governor sets reward up to $10,000 for information leading to conviction in shooting death of 9-year-old Makiia Slade

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has set a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who fatally shot 9-year-old Makiia Slade in Chowan County.

Makiia’s mother, 30-year-old Shatory Hunter Slade, was also critically injured in the shooting.

The shooting happened in the area of Lynnhaven Trailer Park around 10:20 p.m. July 24 in the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 near West Queen Street, authorities said.

It’s believed that more than one person shot at the Slades’ vehicle as they were taking the exit toward home, according to the governor’s reward proclamation.

Makiia has been remembered by her teachers and peers as a “precious gem” with a bright smile.

She was a rising fourth-grade student at D.F. Walker Elementary School, with Edenton-Chowan Schools.

The sheriff’s office said it was working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on the case. A vehicle of interest was identified via witness statements.

In early August, authorities released an image of a gold sport-utility vehicle they believed might be involved. Footage from a camera shows the Slades’ vehicle leaving Cox Avenue just before the shooting. Right behind them was the gold SUV.

Gold SUV vehicle of interest in homicide

(Photo courtesy: Chowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who was traveling in the area of the shooting between the hours of 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday night is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 482-8484 or NCSBI at (919) 662-4500.