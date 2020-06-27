Breaking News
NC health officials report more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina continues to see rising COVID-19 cases as states across the country, including several in the South, are reporting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

The state is implementing a face coverings mandate to help prevent spread, which started at 5 p.m. Friday. Gov. Roy Cooper is also delaying the state’s move to phase 3 for several weeks.

Daily numbers

  • Cases: (+1,719, 60,537 total), still trending up
  • Deaths: (+15, 1,318 total), trending down overall
  • Hospitalizations: (888 total)
  • Tests (+18,406, 855,131 total)
NCDHHS

