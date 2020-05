RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Officials report 1,185 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

A total of 27,673 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state.

According to the NCDHSS, the number of people currently hospitalized decreased from 680 to 638.

Officials say 404,157 tests have been completed.

NCDHHS via https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard

