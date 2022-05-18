KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Kinston Police Department vehicle that happened on Wednesday.

Kinston police said the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. An officer was responding to a call for assistance when the vehicle they were driving collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Plaza Boulevard and North Herritage Street.

Officials said the police car was originally traveling east on Plaza Boulevard while the other vehicle was traveling north on Herritage Street at the time of the crash. There was no word on any injuries.