NC Highway Patrol kicks off “Click it or Ticket” campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) This week, AAA estimates 49 million people across the country will hit the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is kicking off their annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign to try and protect drivers.

“We’re going to have troopers aggressively targeting unsecured motorists over the holiday season,” said Brad Taylor, NC Highway Patrol. “If you are involved in a wreck we know that seat belts help reduce the risk of being injured or killed in a vehicle wreck.”

If you’re stopped on the highway and you aren’t wearing a seat belt you could face a fine of up to $179.

“Try to make it a habit when you first get in your vehicle go ahead and put your seat belt on,” said Taylor.

NC Highway Patrol is also participating in the “Care Across America I-40 Challenge,” stationing a trooper every 20 miles along interstate 40 from Wednesday until Sunday.

“[drivers] may see a trooper and say ‘hey there’s a law enforcement officer, I need to make sure I wear my seat belt and watch my speed.’ Also, if something happens, every 20 miles we’ll have a trooper that’s close by if there’s a serious wreck,” said Taylor.

Officials tell WNCT drivers should also keep in mind the following: