NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey to visit fire stations, insurance agencies in several counties

(WNCT) North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will stop by insurance agencies and fire stations during a trip to Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Chowan counties on Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, will listen to firefighters’ concerns and discuss the need to improve volunteer recruitment and retention during stops at fire stations.

Commissioner Causey will also present ceremonial grant checks to volunteer fire departments during the stops. The matching grants are part of $8.5 million given to more than 500 volunteer fire departments statewide.

Commissioner Causey will meet with local insurance agents and elected officials to discuss his efforts to modernize the state’s insurance industry, listen to agents’ concerns and talk about the importance of having flood insurance.

While visiting Perquimans County Agricultural Center on Tuesday, Commissioner Causey will present the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) Northeast Region Coordinator of the Year award to Jewel Winslow.