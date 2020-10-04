NC man plans to use $1.2 million lottery win to reopen business after having to close amid pandemic

Local

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Six months after the COVID-19 shutdown shuttered his hair salon, Jeffrey Yi, of Fayetteville, said winning Thursday’s $1,247,944 Cash 5 jackpot will help him reopen it, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“My business was shut down because of coronavirus, and I lost a lot of money,” Yi said. “I couldn’t pay the rent or the employees. This is a chance to reopen again…I’m so happy.”

Using his own numbers, Yi bought his ticket at Speedway on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.

His ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to match all five numbers in the drawing.

“My friend said that ‘Cash 5 prize is very high right now, so you gotta buy some tickets,’” Yi recalled. “So I bought them.”

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $882,923.

“I was surprised,” Yi said. “So happy.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV