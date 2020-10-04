NC man plans to use $1.2 million lottery win to reopen business after having to close amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Six months after the COVID-19 shutdown shuttered his hair salon, Jeffrey Yi, of Fayetteville, said winning Thursday’s $1,247,944 Cash 5 jackpot will help him reopen it, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“My business was shut down because of coronavirus, and I lost a lot of money,” Yi said. “I couldn’t pay the rent or the employees. This is a chance to reopen again…I’m so happy.”

Using his own numbers, Yi bought his ticket at Speedway on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.

His ticket beat odds of 1 in 962,598 to match all five numbers in the drawing.

“My friend said that ‘Cash 5 prize is very high right now, so you gotta buy some tickets,’” Yi recalled. “So I bought them.”

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $882,923.

“I was surprised,” Yi said. “So happy.”