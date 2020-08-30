NC man says $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot will help with retirement

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. — Barry Batten, of Four Oaks, says winning Wednesday’s $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot will help him with retirement, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It was just unbelievable,” he said.

After stopping for breakfast at Hardee’s, Batten bought his Cash 5 ticket for that night’s drawing at Brother’s Corner Mart on East Weeks Circle in Newton Grove.

“I was checking my tickets, and I checked it like four times online,” Batten said. “Then got my phone out and scanned it. I couldn’t believe it.”

Batten, who works for a pharmaceutical company, claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $77,827.

“Retirement is heavily on my mind,” Batten said. “So it’s going to help me prepare better for retirement.”