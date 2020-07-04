NC man wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

ANGIER, N.C. — Mario Velazquez, of Angier, won the final top prize in the JAMES BOND 007™ scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Velazquez bought his $5 ticket from the T-Mart on North Raleigh Street in Angier.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $129,500.

Players can enter their JAMES BOND 007™ tickets into second-chance drawings to win a VIP trip for two to Las Vegas.

Six trips can be won in three drawings, which include round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, four nights of deluxe accommodations and tickets to the JAMES BOND Lottery Challenge where up to $1 million can be won.

The entry deadline for the second drawing is Tuesday and the drawing date is July 8.