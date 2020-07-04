Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 moves to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

NC man wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ANGIER, N.C. — Mario Velazquez, of Angier, won the final top prize in the JAMES BOND 007™ scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Velazquez bought his $5 ticket from the T-Mart on North Raleigh Street in Angier.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $129,500.

Players can enter their JAMES BOND 007™ tickets into second-chance drawings to win a VIP trip for two to Las Vegas.

Six trips can be won in three drawings, which include round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, four nights of deluxe accommodations and tickets to the JAMES BOND Lottery Challenge where up to $1 million can be won.

The entry deadline for the second drawing is Tuesday and the drawing date is July 8.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV