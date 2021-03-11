NC MedAssist’s Health Care Resources Coming to Lenoir County

Kinston, NC – NC MedAssist, in partnership with WellCare of North Carolina (WellCare), is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event in Lenoir County on March 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is being held at Grainger Stadium (400 E Grainger Ave., Kinston, NC 28502) and is open to any individual or family needing over-the-counter medications. Participants must be at least 18 years old to receive the medicine. No identification is required.

Margaret Peal, vice president of public affairs at WellCare of North Carolina, said, “We are thrilled to bring the NC MedAssist Mobile Free Pharmacy to Lenoir County. This event helps vulnerable members of our community gain access to necessary over the counter medications and additional social resources available in and around Lenoir County.”

All Mobile Free Pharmacy events are held as a drive-thru service only. In order to comply with local recommended guidelines, all participants will remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve their medicine. Participants are highly encouraged to preorder their over-the-counter medicine online by visiting https://medassist.org/mobile/ and selecting their county event. Additional options are available for those individuals unable to preregister online so that everyone who needs medicine will be able to receive it.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to create a new and innovative way to continue serving the community. We will be bringing close to $100,000 worth of OTC medicine to the event to be distributed to those most in need in Kinston,” said Sheila Kidwell, Director of Foundations and Communication at NC MedAssist. “We understand there is a pressing need for these types of medications, especially in the midst of the cold and flu season. Our goal in this partnership with WellCare is to improve the health of the community, one family at a time.”

The Mobile Free Pharmacy events have served as many as 1,000 people at times. To ensure the event runs smoothly and that all participants are served, many volunteers are needed. NC MedAssist is collaborating with local safety-net organizations recruiting community members to serve in volunteer roles such as pharmacy consultation, client ‘personal shoppers, and sorters. NC MedAssist is still actively seeking community volunteers for the Mobile Free Pharmacy Event. Any available individuals can sign up at www.medassist.org/volunteer.

At the event, all participants will receive information on NC MedAssist’s Free Pharmacy Program, which mails free prescription medications directly to a patient’s home. The organization’s overall goal is to ease the burden for those in need and aid people who may be forced to choose between buying their food or their medicine.