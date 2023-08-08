RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Office of the State Auditor has released a report on the Town of Farmville after allegations were reported to the office.

In a media release Tuesday morning, officials said the investigative audit was in response to allegations received regarding the Town of Farmville. It reported the following:



• The Board of Commissioners failed to ensure the Town of Farmville received full and fair consideration for a property exchange related to the Town’s fire station.

• The Board of Commissioners failed to ensure the Town of Farmville paid a reasonable monthly rent for its temporary library.

• The Town of Farmville improperly administered $520,000 in Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization funds.

• The Town of Farmville exceeded the maximum allowable transfer amount when transferring from its electric fund to its general fund by $54,794.

Click here to read the full report.