RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Office of the State Auditor has released a report on the Town of Farmville after allegations were reported to the office.
In a media release Tuesday morning, officials said the investigative audit was in response to allegations received regarding the Town of Farmville. It reported the following:
• The Board of Commissioners failed to ensure the Town of Farmville received full and fair consideration for a property exchange related to the Town’s fire station.
• The Board of Commissioners failed to ensure the Town of Farmville paid a reasonable monthly rent for its temporary library.
• The Town of Farmville improperly administered $520,000 in Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization funds.
• The Town of Farmville exceeded the maximum allowable transfer amount when transferring from its electric fund to its general fund by $54,794.
