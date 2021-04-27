NC ranks tops in the nation for clean energy, report states

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to a new report by E-2, North Carolina ranks tops in the nation when it comes to employees in rural areas who work in the clean energy industry.

Jobs in this industry focus on solar power, wind turbines, thermal and other areas that produce clean energy. According to the report, median hourly wages for clean energy jobs are about 25% higher than the national median average.

Leaders with Greenville’s ENC Alliance say rural economic development doesn’t get a lot of attention and they are happy to see these jobs, not just in metropolitan communities.

“The other thing you know that it drives, believe it or not, is retail development because as you have more of these high paying jobs that are out there, those individuals will go to the coffee shop, go to the grocery store, hire an attorney, hire an accountant, use the services that are in that community,” said Steve Weathers, president of Greenville ENC Alliance.

These are also jobs that don’t necessarily require a four-year degree. People can go to a local community college to receive the certificates that are needed.