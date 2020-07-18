NC reports 2,481 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A record number of new COVID-19 cases is reported Saturday. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2,481 new cases were reported across the state. This breaks the previous record of 2,462 that was set a week ago.

The new record was set as the daily testing total is at its lowest in more than a week.

The state has seen more than 2,000 new cases for the third straight day and on four of the last eight days.

Hospitalizations are down slightly by 26 from Friday but remain high with 1,154 people currently hospitalized. This is the second-highest single-day total.

There were 23 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 1,629. There have been at least 16 deaths reported daily on 10 of the last 12 days.