NC reports significant drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina saw a significant drop in the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Nearly 100 fewer hospitalizations are reported. According the NCDHHS, 898 people were in hospitals on Sunday, compared to 996 reported Saturday. This is the lowest number of hospitalizations since June 29, when there were 843.

There are 1,472 new cases reported Sunday.

Ten additional deaths are confirmed, bringing the total to 2,531. This is the highest number of deaths reported on a Sunday since April 26, when 10 also were reported.

There were 21,567 tests completed and the percent positive is at 7 percent for the third straight day after hitting 8 percent Thursday.