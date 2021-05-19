NC Rural Center offers Homegrown Leaders training program to connect ENC communities

BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) – Rural communities throughout the state tend to share higher rates of poverty, unemployment, health disparities and more.

The North Carolina Rural Center recognizes these struggles. The organization creates opportunities like the Homegrown Leaders Training Program. “One of the big outcomes of the program is to build a regional network of leaders that can continue to rely on one another and lean on one another,” says Misty Herget, the Vice President of Programs & Strategic Partnerships.

It’s a three day in person training with participants from local government, non profit leaders, healthcare and education workers. Graduates from the program will join the Leadership Alumni Network, which provides continuing education and other professional development opportunities.

Applications are open to anyone who lives or works in the following counties in Eastern North Carolina: Beaufort, Bertie, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Lenoir, Pamlico, and Pitt counties. The program accepts no more than forty people.

“That is due to the interactive nature of our program and wanting folks to have the opportunity to have strong meaning for peer learning and connecting opportunities with One another,” explains Herget.

Belhaven town manager Lynn Davis wants to see more community engagement in rural communities. “Pushing forward for issues and needs in your community to your legislators and other you know regional leaders,” Davis explains.

Accepted applicants will be expected to register and pay the registration fee of $250. There are a limited number of scholarships available. For the application click here.

Homegrown Leaders is funded by Anonymous Trust and the NC Community Foundation.