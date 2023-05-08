KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina senator visited a couple of Lenoir County Schools on Monday.

NC Sen. Jim Perry (District 2) visited students and faculty at Lenoir County Early College High School, E.B. Frink Middle School and La Grange Elementary School. He spoke with teachers and students about what the kids were learning.

According to Lenoir County Public Schools, E.B. Frink is the oldest school in the county, and it is in need of a new building.

“It’s striking to walk around and see what our oldest school in Lenoir County looks like. They’ve worked hard to keep it up, but there’s only so many things you can do with a building as old as this one is,” Perry said.

Lenoir County Public School officials said they have started the process of securing funding for a new middle school building.