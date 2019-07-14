NC sheriff’s office releases statement on boy hit by vehicle at Outer Banks beach

CAROVA BEACH, N.C. (AP) –

UPDATE: On Monday, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office released a statement with new details on how a boy got hit by a Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Carova Beach on Saturday.

The statement from the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says:

“On Saturday, at approx 0949 hours (9:49 a.m.), a 7-year old male juvenile from Virginia ran into the path of a Currituck County Sheriff’s marked patrol Jeep along the MP-16 beach strand in Corova. Sheriff Matthew Beickert advised that the deputy involved in the collision was traveling approx. 5 mph when the accident happened. The child was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures and released the next day. Highway Patrol handled the accident.”

PREVIOUS:
A 7-year-old boy vacationing in the Outer Banks has been flown to a Virginia hospital after being struck by a sheriff’s department vehicle.

Currituck County Fire and EMS Chief Ralph Melton told The Virginian-Pilot the child was hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle on Carova Beach over the weekend.

Melton says the boy sustained minor injuries and is in good condition but was taken to a Norfolk hospital as a precaution.

He says he believes the child ran unexpectedly into the path of the vehicle, which was on patrol.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

