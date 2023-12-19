RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in a crash that killed a bicyclist Monday night.

Richlands police told WNCT’s Angie Quezada Monday night that a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Highway 258 closer to where it meets with Highway 24. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. The person was transported to Naval Base Hospital on Camp Lejeune.

Highway Patrol officials said the victim died at the hospital. Now, they are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. He was a middle-aged man with red hair and a short beard. He was traveling west on Highway 258, the same direction as the vehicle that hit him. Officials said he was not wearing proper equipment for drivers to see him at night.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene after the crash.