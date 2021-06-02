NC State Highway Patrol investigates fatal hit and run in Craven County; victims identified

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified the teenage victims involved in the hit and run reported in Craven County.

14-year-old Michael Rivenbark of New Bern was pronounced deceased on the scene, while 14-year-old Cadence Dawn Nicholson of New Bern was flown to Vidant Medical Center for critical injuries. 13-year-old Cassidy Jane Lewis of New Bern was taken to Carolina East Medical Center for serious injuries.

According to Sgt. B. A. Taylor with NC State Highway Patrol, “a vehicle believed to be involved in this collision has been located, but we continue to seek the publics assistance if they have any information regarding this investigation.”

On June 1, at approximately 10:25 p.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to a reported hit and run fatal collision on US Highway 70 Service Road just west of Thurman Road and 5.3 miles east of New Bern.

Vehicle one, an unknown vehicle, was traveling west on US Highway 70 Service Road when it struck three pedestrians who were walking on the roadway. The driver of vehicle one fled from the scene west on US 70 Service Road.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP(47) or by contacting the local State Highway Patrol office in Craven County during normal business hours by dialing (252) 514-4714.