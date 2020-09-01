NC State Highway Patrol seeks help in deadly Martin Co. hit and run investigation

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers are asking for information to help them find a driver responsible for a deadly hit and run crash in Martin County.

Investigators were called to Bear Grass Road near Cowin Road around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, and found the body of 41-year-old Brandon Hines along the roadway.

Troopers say Hines was walking northbound along Bear Grass road when he was hit by a southbound vehicle, which left the scene without stopping.

Investigators are asking neighbors in the area for any surveillance video that could help determine who is responsible.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the State Highway Patrol post in Greenville at (252) 441-7341, or dial *47 to request Trooper Brian Allen.