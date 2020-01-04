NC steps in to help after Tarboro call center jobs never materialized

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The New Year started off with the promise of new jobs for hundreds victimized by a consulting company that promised to open a call center in Tarboro, then disappeared leaving all those it hired without work.

After CBS 17 broke the story, the state decided to step in to help, and Friday it sponsored a day-long recruitment event in Tarboro.

When Stephanie Braswell claimed her NBSF consulting was opening a call center in Tarboro in a previously vacant building last September, those hired by her said they were told to come to the ribbon cutting.

But, after that the jobs never materialized.

“The night before we were supposed to start, November 3, we got an email saying she was having emergency surgery and then we heard nothing else about it until I heard your story on the news,” said Iesha Little.

Little has been looking for work since then the NBSF jobs disappeared.

“It’s been stressful because you think you’re going into something,” she said.

Today, the state brought a mobile office to Tarboro as part of an effort to help job seekers find work as part of its NC Works program.

“We have a system on the back end it matches those candidates to job orders employers have put in,” said Michelle Muir, the regional director of the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Some employers also decided to do meet with job seekers in person in Tarboro.

“I’m talking to them, screening them, asking them to meet with us next week so we can go to our processes,” explained Juakeia Jones, who is an HR rep for Alorica Call Center in Rocky Mount. “We still have a testing process interview process they have to go through.”

Jones says her company has about 100 call center jobs available in Rocky Mount, with full benefits, paying $10 dollars an hour.

For job seekers, the state’s efforts to help are a sign of hope in an area that needs good-paying jobs.

“Hopefully something will come from NC Works,” says Little. “I’m thankful they came to recognize what’s happening here in the area and help people get jobs.”

The state is also using its mobile office to help job seekers prepare their resumes, as well as link them up with any training programs they might need to attend to make them more valuable to prospective employers.

Not every employer offering jobs showed up in person at the recruitment event.

A number of jobs available to those left hanging by NBSF are online via the state’s NC Works Website, which has positions available in Edgecombe, Nash and the Wilson County areas as well as statewide.