NC Stop Human Trafficking receives $4,500 donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Community Foundation of North Carolina East donated $4,500 to support NC Stop Human Trafficking’s extensive programs in the eastern part of North Carolina.

The $4,500 donation will go to fund the nonprofit’s education initiatives, which trains helping professionals on how to identify and respond to human trafficking victims. The education initiatives also expand overall community awareness of the real and insidious issue of human trafficking in the state.

The donation will be applied to collaborative programs facilitated by NC Stop Human Trafficking, including one of the largest and most efficiently functioning coalitions in the state, the Pitt County Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

The Community Foundation of North Carolina East’s support will assist in NC Stop Human Trafficking’s legislative advocacy, as well. This program’s focus is to support stronger anti-human trafficking legislation on a state and federal level, as change begins with sound policy decisions.

“We cannot thank the Community Foundation of North Carolina East enough for its generous support,” said NC Stop Human Trafficking Founder Pam Strickland.

“Our programs are able to operate because community support and foundations like the Community Foundation of North Carolina East. We are thrilled accept this donation and apply it to our programs that help in developing the anti-human trafficking movement in the state. As we work to see more victims served appropriately, more community support for restoration and more people prevented from being caught in the abusive nature of human trafficking, we hold deep gratitude to those that support us and this important work.”