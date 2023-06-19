AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s some good news about a nonprofit organization that serves military troops around the country and the world.

NC Support Our Troops will be moving to the Cross & Crown Christian Store in Ayden. The organization was evicted from its previous location. The group, formally known as NC Packs 4 Patriots, posted on Facebook on June 5 that the non-profit organization was being evicted and must move “as soon as possible.”

The group said it still needs help with moving items this Saturday from the former location to the current one. They also continue to accept donations for care packages.