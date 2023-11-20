RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – A lucky Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina won $1 million in Saturday’s drawing.

The $2 ticket, sold at Duck Thru Food on U.S. 64 East in Columbia, won the largest prize nationally in the drawing. It matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The win marks the second night in a row that someone who bought a ticket in North Carolina won $1 million. In Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, a ticket sold at a Greensboro convenience store also won a $1 million prize.

Both winners have 180 days from the drawings to claim their prizes.

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers an estimated $295 million jackpot, or $135.8 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. On Tuesday, the Mega Millions drawing offers a $289 million jackpot, or $132 million cash. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Powerball and Mega Millions are two of six draw games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lottery players now can also play digital instant games on the website at nclottery.com.

